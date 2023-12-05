S.C. State students speak out on campus safety after shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - There have been no arrests in a shooting that took place at a South Carolina State University campus residential complex last Friday evening.

University officials say the shooting happened between two non-students who were guests of a student who lived on campus. One person was injured in that shooting.

In a statement the next day, S.C. State President Alexander Conyers urged the student body to make good decisions about their own actions and the people they associate and invite on campus.

One student gave his thoughts on why he believes the campus is a safe environment.

“I believe that my campus is safe. I’ve been here for three years now, and I’ve seen it grow increasingly more and more safe since President Conyers has taken presidency and it has been building up,” said junior Kenard Holmes. “I think we’re as safe as a public university can be.”

Over the past year, the school has implemented a $1 million plan for security upgrades, particularly around residence halls and classroom buildings.

The effort included adding more cameras and emergency call boxes across the campus along with increasing patrols with more police officers.

“We can hold ourselves accountable as students and prevent people who we know who are likely to endanger the campus and at the same time, when we have parties and functions on campus, we can increase the measures of checking IDs and people who look suspicious and things of that nature,” Holmes said.

“These things happen everywhere,” sophomore Sodaytra Green said. “These occur on not just South Carolina State’s campus; they occur at every other school, and every other area.”

