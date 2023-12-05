Plant Vogtle to conduct annual siren test Thursday

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A siren test will take place around Plant Vogtle at noon Thursday.

It’s an annual requirement to ensure residents around the nuclear power plant are aware of the sounds and messages that may be heard in the event of an emergency.

The test will include activating outdoor sirens in the 10-mile radius around the plant and may also include a Code Red message sent to residents before and after the sirens are tested.

