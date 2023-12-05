No injuries reported in fire on Jones Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department responded to the scene of a structure fire on the 900 block of Jones Street on Monday night.

According to authorities, the fire happened just before 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed fire and heavy smoke on the building’s second floor.

Firefighters entered the building and quickly extinguished the fire, according to officials.

According to the fire department, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

