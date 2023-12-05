Submit Photos/Videos
No injuries reported in fire on Jones Street

Fire on Jones Street in Augusta
Fire on Jones Street in Augusta(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department responded to the scene of a structure fire on the 900 block of Jones Street on Monday night.

According to authorities, the fire happened just before 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed fire and heavy smoke on the building’s second floor.

Firefighters entered the building and quickly extinguished the fire, according to officials.

According to the fire department, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

