Name released for pedestrian killed in crash on Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have identified a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle last month in south Augusta.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Tuesday the pedestrian was identified as Christopher Antonio Wright, 44, of Augusta.

The crash happened Nov. 13 at Mike Padgett Highway and Phinizy Road as Wright was walking in the southbound lane. He was struck by a southbound vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene at 2:57 a.m.

There’s been a rash of deadly pedestrian accidents in recent weeks in Richmond County, including a particularly deadly pair of weekends in mid-October that claimed four lives .

Pedestrian deaths are on an upswing nationwide.

According to a national report by the Governors Highway Safety Association, more than 7,500 people walking were struck and killed by automobiles in 2022, the highest number since 1981. The spike was attributed in part to an increase in larger vehicles such as SUVs and pickup trucks on the road.

And the accidents may increase as the weather gets colder.

A recently released study found every state outside of Iowa has seen an increase in the percentage of fatal crashes involving pedestrians in the winter months in recent years.

The study found Georgia ranks No. 6 in the increase of pedestrian deaths during winter, seeing a 4.3% jump.

The LendingTree study analyzed National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data.

