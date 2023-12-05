See 14 of those arrested in Wrens big crime bust

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Money, drugs, and guns are all in a YouTube video News 12 obtained that sparked an investigation, putting more than a dozen people behind bars.

Some of the people charged in the investigation are as young as 15 years old and the oldest is 28.

In total, fifteen people have been apprehended after a Jefferson County grand jury returned a “True Bill” decision to indict 20 people on various charges .

The investigation began on July 6 after a series of shootings within city limits. The charges include multiple counts of aggravated assault and various gun-related charges.

Investigators say they have intel on dozens of people in the city that have not been mentioned and additional charges are coming.

Meanwhile, the people in Wrens tell authorities they struggle to feel at peace in their own homes with all the crime.

“You have 60-, 70- and 80-year-old people black and white that come to you and say, ‘I’m afraid to go out on my porch and sit at night,’” said John Maynard, Wrens’ chief of police.

The actions in the video News 12 obtained show drugs and guns multiple times. They’re actions that make neighbors weary.

“I even had one elderly lady who was saying that she wanted to move her bedroom to a different location of her home, so it wouldn’t be close to the highway, to where it would be closer to the back of her home,” he said.

Along with aggravated assault and gun-related charges, those indicted are also facing the Georgia Gang Act and the Georgia RICO Act.

“It’s a business of some sort, illegal or not, that’s doing illegal things, obtaining illegal property and illegal monies in illegal ways,” said Maynard.

Investigators say the evidence is all in the video, but even beyond it, authorities say there’s much to the story.

“It’s more than we could even fathom to begin with. It was more than what meets the eye and the surface,” he said.

Unfortunately, violence is recently all too familiar in Wrens, as what police describe as gang-related activity continues to worry people who live there.

“When they returned the ‘True Bill’, they did that on 20 individuals, some of those individuals, probably less than half of those individuals, were already incarcerated on other charges pertaining to the July 6 shooting. But the rest of that was uncovered through the investigation,” said Maynard.

It’s connected even as far back as August 2022.

“This is nothing that I’m wanting to celebrate. This is not a huge win for the city of Wrens. This is not what this is about. Because in reality, when you look at the ages, and the people that have been affected, this is a sad situation,” he said.

Maynard says there is a lot more to the investigation than the multiple shootings that have taken place since July.

“I don’t want to put people’s children, brothers, nephews, cousins, siblings, I don’t want to put these people in jail. I don’t. But we cannot allow 20 to 30 or maybe even 40 people to dictate how 2,000 to 2,200 people live. We cannot allow that,” said Maynard.

But people need to be held accountable and feel safe where they live.

“This did not happen overnight and we’re not going to fix it overnight. But our vow to the city and to the residents is that we’re going to do everything that we can to start fixing it,” he said.

Authorities are still looking for five more people. With the investigation ongoing, they expect at least a dozen more to be indicted in the future.

