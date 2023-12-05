Missing man found after deputies surround home in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A drama unfolded Tuesday morning as Aiken County deputies surrounded a North Augusta home where a man was holed up – and he turned out to be a missing person deputies were looking for.

Acting on a tip, deputies converged on a house in the 400 block of Carpenterville Road, according to sheriff’s Capt. Eric Abdullah. As a precaution, the SWAT team was brought in.

The roughly hourlong drama had ended by 11 a.m., and Abdullah said the suspect, Daniel Gabriel Harmon, 34, of Jackson, had been sent to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

Harmon was the same man deputies said they were looking for on Monday night after a “missing endangered persons” alert was issued.

Also reported missing was Jamilla Shanae’ Smith, 30, who was thought to be with him. She remained missing Tuesday morning.

No shots were fired in Tuesday morning’s incident and Harmon was not physically injured, according to Abdullah, who said the medical evaluation was possibly related to medications Harmon might have taken.

After he’s finished at the hospital, Harmon will be taken to Aiken County jail on a warrant for second-degree domestic violence, according to Abdullah.

Family members hadn’t seen Harmon or Smith since Saturday, and deputies said in the initial alert that Harmon “has some mental health issues and made some threats of self-harm.”

Authorities are still looking for Smith, who’s 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 107 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of her.

Smith and Harmon were thought to be in a black Dodge Charger, according to deputies.

“Both have a history of domestic violence incidents,” deputies said in the initial alert about the pair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Smith is urged to call 803-648-6811. Tipsters can also send a message at www.aikencountysheriff.net.

Jamilla Shanae’ Smith (Contributed)

