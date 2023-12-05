Lawsuit filed against Aiken County jail healthcare provider after man’s death

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been about two weeks since we broke the news of the death of a Bamberg County inmate with mental health issues.

Alan Thibodeau died in the hospital after a lawsuit claims he dropped 77 pounds in five months. His family filed a lawsuit against Bamberg County claiming gross negligence led to his death.

On Monday, we talked with another family, who filed a lawsuit against the same medical company that operates in Bamberg County.

Southern Health Partners also runs healthcare for the Aiken County Detention Center.

Court records show at least 10 lawsuits have been filed against them in Aiken County alone. It all comes down to mental health inside the detention centers and the care these families say isn’t happening.

The Crow family, like Alan Thibodeau’s family, said neglect led to the death of their 36-year-old son, Adam.

His mother, Lila, described him as a father, an avid outdoorsman, and a mama’s boy.

“He loved cooking outside. He loved grilling. Best cook. Oh God, I couldn’t touch him. I mean, he learned from me, but I couldn’t touch him,” said Lila.

He also struggled with Bipolar disorder.

“With bipolar, your brain does not shut down. It is in a constant whirl. He tried to supplement that with alcohol,” said Lila.

Lila said six years have passed since she has been able to hug her son. The last time she saw him was in May 2017, just before he was going to take himself to a mental health facility.

“Before he left and after he talked to me, I looked into his eyes and Adam wasn’t there anymore. He just wasn’t,” she said.

But he never made it there. By 9:09 p.m., Adam was at the Aiken County Detention Center, lying lifeless on the bottom of a holding cell floor.

The lawsuit filed by his family stated they believe Southern Health Partners, among others, is to blame for their son’s death.

The timeline in the lawsuit shows while Adam was en route to the mental health facility, he caused a DUI car accident.

READ THE LAWSUIT:

According to the lawsuit, Adam told medical professionals he had problems with depression, drinking, and had a previous suicide attempt, but he was on his way to get help at the time of the crash.

The documents state that despite medical professionals knowing this, they still medically cleared Adam for jail.

Adam arrived at the Aiken Detention Center at 4:43 p.m., only wearing blue pants. Six minutes later, Adam is taken to a holding cell where video shows he sits alone for hours without being checked on.

At 7:09 p.m., he covers the camera, but no one comes. Officers can be seen walking around, talking, business as usual.

At 8:08 p.m., Adam puts his pants on the door and just minutes later takes his own life. Video footage shows he remained there for an additional hour before anyone ever noticed.

His family believes had Southern Health Partners and other medical and jail personnel followed the proper pre-intake screenings as they are required to do and been trained to handle mental health patients that their son would still be here today.

Southern Health Partners denies every allegation against them.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.