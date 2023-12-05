Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Hackers access millions of 23andMe customer profiles

Genetic testing firm 23andMe says hackers have accessed nearly 7 million customer profiles.
Genetic testing firm 23andMe says hackers have accessed nearly 7 million customer profiles.(23ANDME)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Genetic testing firm 23andMe says hackers have accessed nearly 7 million customer profiles.

In some cases, that includes users’ ancestry reports, zip codes and birth years.

The company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission said roughly 14,000 of the company’s user accounts were breached by the hackers.

23andMe is standing by that number but is also now saying hackers were able to access some 5.5 million profiles that use a feature called DNA relatives.

The feature allows users to find genetic relatives.

The company also says hackers accessed a subset of family tree information on 1.4 million DNA relatives’ profiles.

A 23andMe spokesperson did not respond to questions about who carried out the hack.

The company says it’s notifying affected customers and has taken steps to further protect customer data.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrens, Ga., Police Department
See 14 of the suspects arrested in Wrens’ big crime bust
Folks were lined up and hungry when the new Olive Garden officially opened its doors at 11...
Augusta’s new Olive Garden opens doors to hungry diners
Daniel Gabriel Harmon
Missing man found after deputies surround home in North Augusta
Johnathan Coppinger
Suspect arrested after road-rage shooting in Aiken County
Munchies Lab
Munchies Lab gets approval to reopen in Columbia County

Latest News

FILE - Darryl George, a 17-year-old junior, before walking across the street to go into...
Texas high school sends Black student back to in-school suspension over his locs hairstyle
Westminster football team recognized by Augusta commission after state win
Westminster recognized by Augusta commission
Westminster football team recognized by Augusta commission after state win
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Man believed to have fired shots at officers before a Virginia house exploded is dead, police say
Officials said 3-year-old Cayden Denny died after he ran into traffic.
3-year-old killed in traffic identified, GoFundMe set up to cover funeral costs