GAP Ministries opens new laundry room for those who need it

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Behind a now-cut ribbon is a new room at GAP Ministries in Augusta.

Laundry services are now provided to anyone who might need them in the community.

The new facilities and cleaning supplies took years in the making to become a reality.

When asked about the ribbon cutting, Executive Director Naomi Stanton said: “Emotional, hugely emotional. This is my Super Bowl. And I think people just have to trust when I say that our clients are so grateful for what we provide here and they do not take things for granted. And I know that we’re able to provide another layer of love. That’s beautiful, especially before the holidays after the holidays.”

Community support from KAMO, Trinity on the Hill, Dave’s Appliances, and more all contributed to providing access to clean clothes.

HOW TO HELP:

Stanton at GAP Ministries is looking for volunteers to help with their center. If you’re interested in volunteering or want to know more about the center, emailStanton at gapmined@att.net

“It’s a whole bunch of hard work and love that actually went into it with a ton of support. And I know that whoever uses this room is going to feel that,” said Stanton.

This will add to the arsenal of resources that GAP Ministries already helps with .

“Our whole goal is to get people back on their two feet. So, we do things like photo ID, birth certificates, and prescription assistance. This is the next necessary step for folks to be able to wash their belongings and be able to go to an interview or be able to go to your children’s school all those things.”

Needs in the community are continuing to grow and evolve.

“We have homeless teenagers in both Columbia County and Richmond County who get themselves up and go to school every single day. And this is taking care of basic clean clothes,” she said.

And it’s even going beyond just the homeless.

“We have clients who are living in homes, but do not have electricity and the realization of a load of laundry being $4 if you were to go to a laundromat,” said Stanton.

Stanton knows from experience how important access is to a laundry room, which is why she fought hard to see this room ready to serve the public.

“I know when my kids were little, I was doing load after load after load. A lot of people don’t have that opportunity. And now here they will and that is beautiful,” she said.

The center is open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and on Tuesdays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.