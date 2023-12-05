Ga. lawmakers approve new legislative maps along party lines

ATLANTA, Ga. - Georgia lawmakers in Atlanta have approved newly drawn state legislative maps that are now on their way to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.

Both the House and Senate on Tuesday approved each chamber’s new state House districts and new state Senate districts , with votes along straight party lines.

The special session of the General Assembly still has to approve new congressional maps before the end of the week. State senators on Tuesday passed one that would maintain a likely 9-5 GOP edge in the state’s delegation. It goes to the House for more debate.

Lawmakers were called into special session after U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled in October that Georgia’s congressional, state Senate and state House maps violate federal law by diluting Black voting power.

The GOP-led Georgia General Assembly approved the original maps in late 2021 as part of the required remapping every 10 years to ensure each district has the same population.

However, Jones found fault with the 2021 maps, mandating Black majorities in one additional congressional district, two additional state Senate districts and five additional state House districts.

Jones instructed lawmakers to create the new congressional district on metro Atlanta’s western side.

“This map maintains the partisan balance this Legislature endorsed and voted on two years ago while at the same time fully complying with Judge Jones’ order,” said Senate President Pro Tem John Kennedy, a Macon Republican.

But Democrats say all the maps fall short. Sen. Ed Harbison, a Columbus Democrat, lambasted Republicans.

“No amount of smoke and mirrors hides the truth,” Harbison said. “Black voting power has been diluted in these maps, just as they were in 2021. These proposals do little, if anything, to improve the ability of Black voters to elect candidates of their choice.”

Republicans say those complaints are coming from frustrated Democrats who are trying to aid their party, but note that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled partisan gerrymandering is legal.

“All of the arguments against this are partisan arguments, people who are angry because they want to change the partisan balance to increase the number of Democratic representatives in Congress for the state of Georgia,” said state Sen. Bill Cowsert, an Athens Republican.

