Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Ga. lawmakers approve new legislative maps along party lines

Some incumbents on both the left and right sides of the aisle would have to run against sitting members of their party in 2024.
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. - Georgia lawmakers in Atlanta have approved newly drawn state legislative maps that are now on their way to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.

Both the House and Senate on Tuesday approved each chamber’s new state House districts and new state Senate districts, with votes along straight party lines.

The special session of the General Assembly still has to approve new congressional maps before the end of the week. State senators on Tuesday passed one that would maintain a likely 9-5 GOP edge in the state’s delegation. It goes to the House for more debate.

MORE | Election officials working to clean up Georgia voter registration rolls

Lawmakers were called into special session after U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled in October that Georgia’s congressional, state Senate and state House maps violate federal law by diluting Black voting power.

The GOP-led Georgia General Assembly approved the original maps in late 2021 as part of the required remapping every 10 years to ensure each district has the same population.

However, Jones found fault with the 2021 maps, mandating Black majorities in one additional congressional district, two additional state Senate districts and five additional state House districts.

Jones instructed lawmakers to create the new congressional district on metro Atlanta’s western side.

“This map maintains the partisan balance this Legislature endorsed and voted on two years ago while at the same time fully complying with Judge Jones’ order,” said Senate President Pro Tem John Kennedy, a Macon Republican.

But Democrats say all the maps fall short. Sen. Ed Harbison, a Columbus Democrat, lambasted Republicans.

MORE | Kemp wants to push up ‘largest income tax cut in state history’

“No amount of smoke and mirrors hides the truth,” Harbison said. “Black voting power has been diluted in these maps, just as they were in 2021. These proposals do little, if anything, to improve the ability of Black voters to elect candidates of their choice.”

Republicans say those complaints are coming from frustrated Democrats who are trying to aid their party, but note that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled partisan gerrymandering is legal.

“All of the arguments against this are partisan arguments, people who are angry because they want to change the partisan balance to increase the number of Democratic representatives in Congress for the state of Georgia,” said state Sen. Bill Cowsert, an Athens Republican.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrens, Ga., Police Department
Wrens crime bust could bring in more arrests, authorities say
Folks were lined up and hungry when the new Olive Garden officially opened its doors at 11...
Augusta’s new Olive Garden opens doors to hungry diners
Johnathan Coppinger
Suspect arrested after road-rage shooting in Aiken County
Munchies Lab
Munchies Lab gets approval to reopen in Columbia County

Latest News

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell is back in Bibb County after his capture in Augusta.
Augusta-caught inmate enters plea in Bibb County escape
Harlem Storybook Walk brings Christmas poem to life.
Harlem storybook walk brings beloved Christmas tale to life
The Augusta Fire Department responded to the scene of a structure fire on the 900 block of...
A fresh look at fire that damaged downtown businesses
Car accident generic
Name released for pedestrian killed in crash on Mike Padgett Highway