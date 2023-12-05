Experts predict S.C. economy will keep booming

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Experts predict South Carolina’s economy will keep growing next year – but cool off a bit compared to recent years.

What could that mean for costs, wages and inflation?

Economists from the University of South Carolina presented their 2024 forecast for the state at the annual Economic Outlook Conference in Columbia on Tuesday.

“2024 looking very bright. There’s some clouds on the horizon,” economics professor Douglas Woodward said.

Experts say the state’s economy has been overheated since 2020 – and that growth will likely continue in 2024 but at a slower pace.

They say inflation has been dropping this year.

And for the first time in two years, wage growth is now outpacing inflation.

That means South Carolinians are no longer losing their purchasing power – and could see some stabilization in the housing market in 2024.

Meanwhile, the state’s unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been since before the pandemic.

“We’ve been talking about recession for several years now. We hear that across the board, across the different economists and in the media,” research economist Joey Von Nessen said. “We can arguably say this is the most predicted recession in history, that, fortunately, has not come to pass.”

And if you’re looking for a job, some good news.

With South Carolina’s current labor shortage, economists say this is the best job market in a generation, if not even longer.

Economists say they expect South Carolina’s labor shortage will continue for at least several years. That’s because many of the people moving to the state are retired – and not likely to fill open jobs.

