Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Evans flag football team prepares for state playoffs

Flag football
Flag football(wrdw)
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Evans flag football may just be the cure for those still feeling some playoff pain in the CSRA.

They’re state playoff-bound alongside Lakeside, Grovetown, and Greenbrier.

The Lady Knights are giving us every reason why they can go the distance this December.

“They don’t give up. There’s no quit,” said Head Coach Ricky Beale.

Wren Chochol, junior, said: “It would be really easy to just give up and quit. But this group, we haven’t just turned our backs on it. They all want it, so it makes it pretty easy to work with.”

MORE | Here’s a look at the teams playing in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta

This season has been anything but easy. Position changes, injuries, and a whole new offense this late in the season, and the Knights are taking it in stride.

“It’s a little frustrating sometimes, but they always come through. They end up remembering what they’re supposed to do. And they make some good catches, made me look good,” said Chochol.

The Knights are 11 and 3 and ranked 14th in the state.

They rode a six-game win streak into the area championship before falling to Greenbrier.

Beale said: “To get back in that game and had one drive against Greenbrier to have a shot to win the area title that was, you know, just impressive. Them getting back to that point in the situation where we were at.”

Beale’s team has come a long way since their first season four years ago.

MORE | Georgia and Alabama fans in CSRA react to SEC Championship game

“Even during games, our receivers come over like, ‘Coach, I think this we can do this.’ Or quarterbacks can say, ‘Hey, look, this is open. Let’s do this,’ and having them look at it and study it like that like the guys used to huddle. It’s awesome for them to get the film you sent to them. They come back and watch it. It’s like ‘Coach, this is where we messed up. But this is what we can improve on,’” said Beale.

If you ask the girls, the job is simple: “The defense, they’re always gonna get excited. The offense says always gonna cheer on the defense. We just all pick each other up,” said Chochol.

Teams spread out across Georgia compete on Tuesday.

Evans will head to Loganville, Greenbrier will host Miller Grove at home, and Grovetown will face the one seed.

It’s win and move on for these teams. If they do, they’ll play another round right after the 5 p.m. games get over.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrens, Ga., Police Department
Wrens crime bust could bring in more arrests, authorities say
Folks were lined up and hungry when the new Olive Garden officially opened its doors at 11...
Augusta’s new Olive Garden opens doors to hungry diners
South Carolina State University
1 person injured in shooting at South Carolina State University
(Thermostat file)
How to get help with your heating bill in Georgia, South Carolina
Birds
Ga. bird group changes name amid controversy over Audubon

Latest News

Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) runs by Miami's Francisco Mauigoa (51) during the...
Unprecedented playoff snub rocks world of college football
FILE - Photographers are reflected in The George P. Crumbley Trophy after the Peach Bowl NCAA...
Here’s a look at the teams playing in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta
FILE - Georgia Southern quarterback Davis Brin (5) against Wisconsin during an NCAA football...
Several Georgia teams are playing in bowl games | Here’s the matchups
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) scores a touchdown against Alabama defensive back...
College Football Playoff committee decides Dawgs’ fate