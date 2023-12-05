Evans flag football team prepares for state playoffs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Evans flag football may just be the cure for those still feeling some playoff pain in the CSRA.

They’re state playoff-bound alongside Lakeside, Grovetown, and Greenbrier.

The Lady Knights are giving us every reason why they can go the distance this December.

“They don’t give up. There’s no quit,” said Head Coach Ricky Beale.

Wren Chochol, junior, said: “It would be really easy to just give up and quit. But this group, we haven’t just turned our backs on it. They all want it, so it makes it pretty easy to work with.”

This season has been anything but easy. Position changes, injuries, and a whole new offense this late in the season, and the Knights are taking it in stride.

“It’s a little frustrating sometimes, but they always come through. They end up remembering what they’re supposed to do. And they make some good catches, made me look good,” said Chochol.

The Knights are 11 and 3 and ranked 14th in the state.

They rode a six-game win streak into the area championship before falling to Greenbrier.

Beale said: “To get back in that game and had one drive against Greenbrier to have a shot to win the area title that was, you know, just impressive. Them getting back to that point in the situation where we were at.”

Beale’s team has come a long way since their first season four years ago.

“Even during games, our receivers come over like, ‘Coach, I think this we can do this.’ Or quarterbacks can say, ‘Hey, look, this is open. Let’s do this,’ and having them look at it and study it like that like the guys used to huddle. It’s awesome for them to get the film you sent to them. They come back and watch it. It’s like ‘Coach, this is where we messed up. But this is what we can improve on,’” said Beale.

If you ask the girls, the job is simple: “The defense, they’re always gonna get excited. The offense says always gonna cheer on the defense. We just all pick each other up,” said Chochol.

Teams spread out across Georgia compete on Tuesday.

Evans will head to Loganville, Greenbrier will host Miller Grove at home, and Grovetown will face the one seed.

It’s win and move on for these teams. If they do, they’ll play another round right after the 5 p.m. games get over.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.