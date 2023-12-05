Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Gusty Wednesday behind dry front passing through the region. Staying chilly the next few days.
By Riley Hale
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A dry cold front will pass through tonight delivering a shot of winter air to the CSRA Wednesday and Thursday.

Mostly clear skies this evening into tonight. Temperatures will get chilly again tonight and drop to near 40 by early Wednesday. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 5-10 mph.

Gusty winds expected Wednesday behind the front. Winds will be sustained out of the northwest between 12-18 mph and gusts over 20 mph will be possible during the day. Skies will be sunny and highs chilly in the upper 50s.

Down below freezing early Thursday with sunrise temperatures near 30. Sunny skies stick around Thursday with highs remaining in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Staying dry Friday with seasonal temperatures and a few more clouds rolling into the region. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid-60s. Saturday looks mostly dry with warm highs near 70. Rain will be possible Sunday with our next cold front moving into the region. Keep it here for updates!

ISS visible tonight starting at 6:30 PM.
ISS visible tonight starting at 6:30 PM.(WRDW)

