CSRA groups seek help in providing Christmas to kids

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New research shows a lot of people will be cutting back on the gifts this year, or even skipping Christmas together.

Wallet-hub’s holiday shopping survey says one in three will be foregoing gift-giving this year, while one in four still have holiday debt from last year.

Worst of all, nearly half of Americans say their charitable giving is being impacted by inflation.

Now, gift-giving organizations across the two-state are feeling it.

HOW TO HELP:

Salvation Army Augusta Angel Tree

Adopt an angel at all local Walmarts, the Augusta Mall, and shop for your angel by visiting the Walmart Registry

Toys for Tots Augusta

Drop off toys by Dec. 18 at their office on 15th Street, News 12, or local retailers.

Toys for Tots Aiken

Contact Toys for Tots at aiken.sc@toysfortots.org or call at 803-646-3670.

United Way of CSRA Empty Stocking Fund

Each year families in our area depend on local organizations like the Empty Stocking Fund and Toys for Tots to make Christmas happen for thousands of children.

For many organizations, it’s the highest need they’ve seen in years. Donations and volunteers are what keep presents under the tree for these families.

“This has got to be what the North Pole is like. A lot of activity, running around and trying to keep up with things, but it’s a lot of fun,” said volunteer, Troy Breitmann.

In total, more than 6,000 children are in need of toys across different organizations.

President of United Way CSRA, Brittany Burnett, said: “We had to close down the application early due to lack of funding. So the need far surpasses what we are able to fulfill today.”

Funding and donations are the most critical part of what these organizations do and exactly what they need.

“We are only limited by the funds we receive. So for $35, someone can support one child to give them about $100 worth of Christmas gifts. So it’s a really efficient way to make sure that more kids in our community have the gifts that they want,” she said.

All of it goes toward making sure no child goes without gifts on Christmas morning.

Breitmann said: “You see folks on the street and say, ‘Merry Christmas’. But when you say Merry Christmas and put a bag of toys in the trunk as well, you can’t beat that.”

