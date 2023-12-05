Community input meetings begin for Aiken superintendent search

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search for the next superintendent for the Aiken County Public School District begins on Tuesday.

The South Carolina School Boards Association is holding community input meetings on Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

In August, King Laurence announced his retirement for the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

Tuesday’s meetings will be held at North Augusta High School in the media center and at Silver Bluff High School in the auditorium.

On Dec 6., the community can share their input at the district office in the board room or at Wagener-Salley High School in the auditorium.

