Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Community input meetings begin for Aiken superintendent search

Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken County Public Schools(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search for the next superintendent for the Aiken County Public School District begins on Tuesday.

The South Carolina School Boards Association is holding community input meetings on Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

In August, King Laurence announced his retirement for the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

Tuesday’s meetings will be held at North Augusta High School in the media center and at Silver Bluff High School in the auditorium.

On Dec 6., the community can share their input at the district office in the board room or at Wagener-Salley High School in the auditorium.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrens, Ga., Police Department
Wrens crime bust could bring in more arrests, authorities say
Folks were lined up and hungry when the new Olive Garden officially opened its doors at 11...
Augusta’s new Olive Garden opens doors to hungry diners
Johnathan Coppinger
20-year-old arrested in Aiken attempted murder case
Munchies Lab
Munchies Lab gets approval to reopen in Columbia County
From left: Jakeem Avonta Gregory, Brandon Perry Buckmon
2nd suspect turns himself in after Walmart shooting in Aiken

Latest News

Upcoming job fairs in the CSRA
Who’s hiring? Job fairs and opportunities across the CSRA
Evans flag football team prepares for state playoffs
GAP Ministries opens new laundry room for those who need it
Aiken deputies search for 2 missing, endangered people
No injuries reported in fire on Jones Street