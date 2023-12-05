Commission OKs biggest budget ever, moves on to other matters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission’s Tuesday is the last of the year, with the next one scheduled for Jan. 2, 2024.

Before Tuesday’s meeting started, however, Augusta Commission members approved and adopted their 2024 fiscal year budget.

After multiple conversations around a future $4 million to $5 million shortfall that Interim City Administrator Takiyah Douse says will hit next year’s budget, commissioners asked for a 1% cut across all departments to save money.

Commissioners also say this is to financially make room for a newly approved jail pod to make room at the overcrowded Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

The budget passed 9-1 with the 1% cut going into a reserve fund. Commissioner Bobby Williams was the sole “no” vote.

Even with the cut, the budget its the city’s largest ever.

Once that was done, commissioners started their last Tuesday commission meeting of 2023 at 2 p.m.

About 20 bar owners showed up at the meeting to protest the decision for Augusta to approve Super Bowl Sunday as the county’s only Sunday sales for alcohol, instead of New Year’s.

The state of Georgia apparently only allows for one sale of Sunday per year, and the local level can vote if there are multiple Sundays in consideration.

The city’s legal office is saying there’s no workaround for the previous vote.

“We’re the bad guys,” Commissioner exclaimed Sean Frantom said in frustration over not being able to reverse the call.

Also at the meeting, one item commissioners will get a chance to ask questions on is a six-month update from ambulance provider Central EMS.

From our own digging, we found these in an open records request : six formal complaints on response times, two employee investigations were launched, the cyberattack hit Central’s response times tracker all the way into August, and there was one back-and-forth complaint on Central EMS practices on a spinal cord operation.

Weeks later, Central EMS is coming forward with its own six-month progress report detailing progress in cementing a permanent headquarters on Wrightsboro Road, more than 20 ambulances and more than 70 full-time employees.

Also on the agenda

Accepting grant money for improvements at May Park and Boykin Road Park ., plus approving the concept plan for improvements Dyess Park and continuing with the preliminary and final design process, plus preparing for the demolition of the existing defunct community center.

The Housing and Community Development Department’s Laney Walker/Bethlehem revitalization project contract for 2024

Extending a lease agreement between Augusta and the Augusta National Golf Club at 1420 Eisenhower Drive

Approving $47,179.35 for Pipe & Supply for the 13th Street water line project and $39,600 to the company for water meter registers.

Denying Renovatio Solution LLC’s Consistency Letter for a new biofuel facility on Dixon Airline Drive. Both Renovatio and Spirit Baptist Church need to meet again before the project can move forward.

A Resolution declaring results from C-SPLOST election.

A look at hiring UHY as the “third party” for an internal audit.

An update on a disparity study.

Discussion of the process, procedures and oversight of Augusta Land Bank.

Special recognition

