Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Baker Mayfield and wife announce pregnancy, expecting first baby

FILE -- Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson walk the red carpet before the 145th running of the...
FILE -- Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson walk the red carpet before the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby in 2019.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
By Rachel Vadaj and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield announced with his wife that they are expecting a baby girl next year.

This week, the Mayfields shared on Instagram that they have “been hiding a little something.”

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily said they are “thrilled to share that baby girl Mayfield” will be joining their “crazy crew” in early April 2024.

Mayfield currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was drafted as the No. 1 pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2018.

The couple married on July 6, 2019.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrens, Ga., Police Department
Mugshots released in Wrens big crime bust
Folks were lined up and hungry when the new Olive Garden officially opened its doors at 11...
Augusta’s new Olive Garden opens doors to hungry diners
Daniel Gabriel Harmon
Missing man found after deputies surround home in North Augusta
Johnathan Coppinger
Suspect arrested after road-rage shooting in Aiken County
Munchies Lab
Munchies Lab gets approval to reopen in Columbia County

Latest News

The U.S. Capitol is seen, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Washington. The House has voted to expel...
With George Santos out of Congress, special election to fill his seat is set for February
Wrens, Ga., Police Department
Mugshots released in Wrens big crime bust
Vernon Oliphant Jr.
Mugshot for big crime bust in Wrens
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Man believed to have fired shots at officers before a Virginia house exploded is dead, police say
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Senate approves hundreds of military promotions after Republican senator ends blockade of nominees