Augusta downtown businesses rushing to recover from blaze

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some business owners are working around issues like smoke damage after a fire broke out in the 900 block of Jones Street on Monday night.

On Monday, the Augusta Fire Department responded to the scene of a structure fire. According to authorities, the fire happened just before 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire and heavy smoke on the building’s second floor. Videos and pictures from bystanders show flames shooting out of the second story of the building

Firefighters entered the building and quickly extinguished the fire, according to officials.

Officials say multiple businesses were affected. The building includes businesses like a florist, a transportation company, and Filling in the Gaps along with Grow with Grace Photography.

Shanaiya Arthur is one of the co-owners of Naaiya’s Antiques & Flowers, which is in the building directly below where the fire happened.

“We just got a call saying there was a fire and we rushed down here and of course, everything was already put out. It was definitely wild,” said Arthur.

Her business has been up and running in the historic building since 2011.

“When I first showed up, I was really nervous because I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know what things were going to look like. I was really emotional,” said Arthur.

The business handles flower arrangements for funerals, parties, and other events around town. Arthur says they saw quite a bit of smoke and fire damage, but they’re going to continue to work around those issues during a busy holiday season.

“We are going to be closed to the public but we are going to be open for business. We’re still going to go full force and do what we’re supposed to do, so we can get our orders out and have a good holiday season,” said Arthur.

According to firefighters, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

