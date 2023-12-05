Submit Photos/Videos
Attempted murder suspect arrested after road rage shooting in Aiken

Johnathan Coppinger
Johnathan Coppinger(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 20-year-old attempted murder suspect has been arrested in connection to a road rage shooting and crashing into a home in Aiken, according to authorities.

According to records, Johnathan Coppinger, 20, was arrested Friday over an incident that happened Nov. 19.

Authorities say the shooting happened on Augusta Road and Thomas Road in Beech Island S.C. around 2:08 a.m.

Coppinger told deputies that he and his girlfriend were driving back from Georgia when they had a road rage incident with the victim.

The incident led to shots being fired and Coppinger wrecking the car into a house, according to authorities.

Coppinger has been charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

