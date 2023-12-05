Aiken investigators search for possibly endangered woman

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is seeking your help in locating a 56-year-old woman who officials say is possibly endangered.

Christina Smith was last seen at her home on Carriage Drive on Dec. 2, according to officials.

Anyone with information, call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or submit an anonymous tip HERE.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.