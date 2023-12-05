Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken investigators search for possibly endangered woman

Christina Smith, 56.
Christina Smith, 56.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is seeking your help in locating a 56-year-old woman who officials say is possibly endangered.

Christina Smith was last seen at her home on Carriage Drive on Dec. 2, according to officials.

Anyone with information, call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or submit an anonymous tip HERE.

