Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken deputies search for 2 missing, endangered people

Jamilla Shanae’ Smith, 30, and Daniel Gabriel Harmon, 34
Jamilla Shanae’ Smith, 30, and Daniel Gabriel Harmon, 34(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for two missing, endangered people.

Jamilla Shanae’ Smith, 30, and Daniel Gabriel Harmon, 34, of Jackson, SC, were last seen on Saturday around 7 p.m.

Smith is described as a Black female, 5 foot 3inches tall, 107 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Harmon is described as a Black male, 5 foot 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Their families believe that they are driving in a black Dodge Charger. Other information on the car is limited at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say both have a history of domestic violence incidents.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Smith or Harmon, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. Tipsters can also send a message to www.aikencountysheriff.net.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrens, Ga., Police Department
Wrens crime bust could bring in more arrests, authorities say
Folks were lined up and hungry when the new Olive Garden officially opened its doors at 11...
Augusta’s new Olive Garden opens doors to hungry diners
South Carolina State University
1 person injured in shooting at South Carolina State University
(Thermostat file)
How to get help with your heating bill in Georgia, South Carolina
Birds
Ga. bird group changes name amid controversy over Audubon

Latest News

36-year-old Adam Crow
Lawsuit filed against Aiken County jail healthcare provider after man’s death
Lawsuit filed against Aiken County jail healthcare provider after man’s death
Wrens crime bust could bring in more arrests, authorities say
Wrens, Ga., Police Department
Wrens crime bust could bring in more arrests, authorities say