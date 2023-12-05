Aiken deputies search for 2 missing, endangered people

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for two missing, endangered people.

Jamilla Shanae’ Smith, 30, and Daniel Gabriel Harmon, 34, of Jackson, SC, were last seen on Saturday around 7 p.m.

Smith is described as a Black female, 5 foot 3inches tall, 107 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Harmon is described as a Black male, 5 foot 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Their families believe that they are driving in a black Dodge Charger. Other information on the car is limited at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say both have a history of domestic violence incidents.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Smith or Harmon, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. Tipsters can also send a message to www.aikencountysheriff.net.

