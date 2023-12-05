Aiken Co. deputies surround wanted suspect in N. Augusta home

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies have surrounded a wanted suspect inside a North Augusta home on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

At 8:11 a.m., Captain Eric Abdullah confirmed deputies were at the 400 block of Carpenterville Road surrounding a wanted suspect that’s inside a residence.

Please use caution and avoid the area at this time.

