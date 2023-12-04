Several Georgia teams are playing in bowl games | Here’s the matchups

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The University of Georgia lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game over the weekend, but it did earn a spot in a bowl game later this month.

You can also catch Georgia Tech, Georgia State and Georgia Southern in bowl games in December.

Here’s a quick look at the bowl games featuring Georgia teams this month:

___

Capital One Orange Bowl

No. 5 Florida State (13-0, ACC) vs No. 6 Georgia (12-1, SEC), Dec. 30, 4 p.m. ET

WHERE

Miami Gardens, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Georgia: QB Carson Beck, 3,738 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, 72% completion rate.

Florida State: RB Trey Benson, 905 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns, 5.8 yards per carry.

NOTABLE

Georgia: The Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak was snapped in the SEC championship game, a three-point loss to Alabama that sent a program that had won the last two national championships plummeting five spots in the CFP rankings. The Bulldogs have gone 89-12 in their last 101 games — 1-5 against Alabama, 88-7 against everyone else.

Florida State: The Seminoles lost quarterback Jordan Travis to a broken leg on a run play against North Alabama last month and it cost the team a chance to play for the national championship. The consolation prize: a chance to play for the third perfect season in school history. Florida State went 14-0 in 2013 and 12-0 in 1999, both of those seasons ending with national titles.

LAST TIME

Georgia 26, Florida State 13 in Sugar Bowl. (Jan. 1, 2003).

BOWL HISTORY

Georgia: Fifth appearance in the Orange Bowl, 62nd bowl game in school history.

Florida State: 11th appearance in the Orange Bowl, 49th bowl game in school history.

___

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Ohio (9-3, Mid-American) vs. Georgia Southern (6-6, Sun Belt), Dec. 16, 11 a.m. ET

WHERE

Conway, South Carolina

TOP PLAYERS

Georgia Southern: QB Davis Brin, 3,341 yards passing, 22 touchdowns, 16 interceptions.

Ohio: QB Kurtis Rourke, 2,207 yards passing, 11 touchdowns, five interceptions.

NOTABLE

Georgia Southern: The Eagles were bowl-eligible by the end of October, but lost their past four games.

Ohio: The Bobcats have recorded consecutive nine-win regular seasons for the first time in school history.

LAST TIME

This is the first-ever meeting between Ohio and Georgia Southern.

BOWL HISTORY

Georgia Southern: First appearance in Myrtle Beach Bowl, sixth bowl game in school history.

Ohio: First appearance in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, 15th bowl game in school history.

___

Gasparilla Bowl

UCF (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) vs. Georgia Tech (6-6, 5-3 ACC), Dec. 23, 6:30 p.m. EST

WHERE

Tampa, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Georgia Tech QB Haynes King has passed for 2,755 yards and 26 of his 35 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 648 yards. Senior DB Jaylon King ranks 16th nationally with four interceptions along with 68 tackles and eight pass breakups.

UCF RB RJ Harvey ranks third in Big 12 rushing 1,296 yards and 16 touchdowns. DE Tre’Mon Morris-Brash was second with 8.5 sacks for 71 yards, while LB Jason Johnson was second with 101 tackles.

NOTABLE

Georgia Tech won four of its final six ACC games to finish with a winning mark under first-year coach Brent Key, a former UCF offensive coordinator. The Yellow Jackets tied for fourth place after being picked to finish 12th in a preseason poll.

UCF will make its sixth appearance in the game previously played under differing titles. The Knights began 3-0 in their inaugural Big 12 season before losing five consecutive league games. They regrouped to win three of their final four.

LAST TIME

UCF beat Georgia Tech 27-10 on Sept. 24, 2022 in Orlando but trail the series 3-2.

BOWL HISTORY

Georgia Tech is 25-20 all-time in bowls and seeking its first win since beating Kentucky 33-18 in the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl. The Yellow Jackets lost 34-10 to Minnesota in the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl.

UCF is 6-8 in bowls and seeks its first win since topping Florida 29-17 in the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl.

___

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Georgia State (6-6, Sun Belt) vs. Utah State (6-6, Mountain West), Dec. 23, 3:30 p.m. ET

WHERE

Boise, Idaho

TOP PLAYERS

Georgia State: RB Marcus Carroll, 1,350 yards rushing, 13 touchdowns.

Utah State: WR Jalen Royals, 68 receptions, 1,023 yards receiving, 14 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Georgia State: The Panthers started the season 6-1 before losing their final five games. After averaging more than 32 points in its first seven game, Georgia State has only averaged 19 during its losing streak.

Utah State: The Aggies faced six bowl teams this season including No. 20 Iowa and Mountain West champion Boise State.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Georgia State: First appearance in the Potato Bowl, sixth time in the postseason in program history.

Utah State: Fifth appearance in the Potato Bowl, 17th bowl trip in school history.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.