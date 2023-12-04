‘A sad situation’ Wrens police chief speaks out after 15 people are arrested from multiple charges

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fifteen people have been apprehended after a Jefferson County Grand Jury returned a “True Bill” decision to indict 20 people on various charges.

The investigation began on July 6th after a series of shootings that took place within city limits, the charges include multiple counts of aggravated assault and various gun-related charges.

Unfortunately, violence is recently all to familiar in Wrens, as what police describe as gang-related activity continues to worry people who live there.

“When they returned the true bill, they did that on 20 individuals, some of those individuals probably less than half of those individuals were already incarcerated on other charges pertaining to the July 6 shooting. But the rest of that was uncovered through the investigation,” said John Maynard, Wrens Chief of Police.

Connected even as far back as August 2022.

“This is nothing that I’m wanting to celebrate. This is not a huge win for the city of Wrens. This is that’s not what this is about. Because in reality, when you look at the ages, and the people that have been affected, this is a sad situation,” he said.

He says there is a lot more to the investigation than the multiple shootings that have taken place since July.

‘I don’t want to put people’s children, brothers, nephews, cousins, siblings, I don’t want to put these people in jail. I don’t. But we cannot allow 20 to 30 or maybe even 40 people to dictate how to 2,000 to 2,200 people live, we cannot allow that,” said Maynard.

But people need to be held accountable and feel safe where they live.

“This did not happen overnight and we’re not going to fix it overnight. But our vow to the city and to the residents is that we’re going to do everything that we can to start fixing it,” he said.

They are still looking for five more people. With the investigation ongoing, they expect at least a dozen more to be indicted in the future.

