James Brown Arena toy giveaway returns, registration begins

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the weekend, the annual James Brown Arena toy giveaway held the first round of registration for local parents.

On Saturday, parents were able to register for children ages one through 11 for the annual giveaway.

It is the first time since the pandemic it has been held at the James Brown Arena, and the daughter of the godfather of soul spoke about why the giveaway is so important to her.

Deanna Brown, daughter of James Brown, said, “You know my father was one of those kids that didn’t always get so he knew what it was like to get to Christmas day and nothing’s there. And we want to do our part for our community and sponsors to put a big smile on their face.”

The next and final registration day will be on Dec. 9, from 9 to 11 a.m. There is no online registration.

Parents who qualify need to bring their identification card, social security card and birth certificate for all registered kids.

The giveaway itself will take place Dec. 16 at 8 a.m.

If you would like to donate to this year’s toy giveaway, go to the James Brown Family Foundation website.

