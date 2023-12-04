Indoor pickleball, hardware store could be coming to Columbia County

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA could have its first-ever indoor pickleball facility once the Columbia County Planning Commission gives the final green light to move on.

The courts will be inside the old Final Cut building in Martinez and the space will be used in a non-traditional way.

“Pickleball is a sport that really brings community, so not only is it an opportunity to get physically active, but this sense of community that exists is really something special,” said Troy Akers with Dink’d Pickleball.

He’s taking 24,000 square feet inside the building and transforming it to have 10 pickleball courts.

“I hear all the time, there’s nothing to do in the Augusta area, which is not really true, but this is definitely an opportunity that we’re going to capitalize on,” said Akers.

The space will have more than pickleball.

“It’s truly a social environment so you can get something to eat, get something to drink, hang out with your friends and family, and have a good time,” said Akers.

The other half of the space will be used to house Furys Ferry Hardware Store.

“Troy and them approached us with the pickleball idea. We thought it was a great idea, just because it would drive so much foot traffic,” said Charles Cates, owner of Furys Ferry Hardware Store.

The idea for both businesses is to bring in more foot traffic and revenue for the area and the county as a whole.

“The flow will be good and the parking lot is massive as it is so it should be able to divide kind of itself,” said Cates. “We’re hoping for kind of a revitalization of some of the empty spots in this shopping center, but also the surrounding area.”

The next step for both businesses is to have the planning commission approve their plans at the beginning of the year.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.