Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Holiday entertainment coming to Augusta Regional Airport

Work will start this week to add two more boarding bridges at Augusta Regional Airport.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport travelers can enjoy the sights and sounds of the season as they pass through the terminal this holiday season.

Beginning Dec. 15, local talent will fill the airport with holiday cheer. Historically, these performers are located in the gate area. However, with renovation going on at Gates 3 and 4, the performers will be in the baggage claim area.

MORE | Augusta gas prices climb, now that Ga. fuel tax has resumed

This year’s performers include John Hobbs, Fred Williams, Adam Thompson Harris, Matthew Dahlheimer, Bill Karp and Josephine Johnson.

Santa will also make an appearance on Dec. 20, 21 and 22 in the main foyer of the terminal building from 9-11 a.m.

For the holiday season, the airport will again conduct its third annual sweepstakes to win two free round-trip tickets on American Airlines from Augusta to Washington, D.C.

Registrants will need to apply online, and the winner will be randomly selected on Dec. 21. They’ll have until June 2024 to use the tickets. For details on the sweepstakes visit www.FlyAGS.com.

“We hope the entertainment and amenities help add holiday cheer to travelers passing through AGS,” said Herbert L. Judon Jr., the airport’s executive director.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrens, Ga., Police Department
Behind the Wrens crime bust that brought 15 arrests
South Carolina State University
1 person injured in shooting at South Carolina State University
Birds
Ga. bird group changes name amid controversy over Audubon
(Thermostat file)
How to get help with your heating bill in Georgia, South Carolina
One person is dead after an apartment complex in Washington County went up in flames.
Fire kills 1 at Washington County apartment building

Latest News

Indoor pickleball, hardware store could be coming to Martinez
Children’s Place receives donation for playground in Aiken
Central EMS to give 6-month update at next commission meeting
Central EMS
Central EMS to give 6-month update at next commission meeting