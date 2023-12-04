Holiday entertainment coming to Augusta Regional Airport

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport travelers can enjoy the sights and sounds of the season as they pass through the terminal this holiday season.

Beginning Dec. 15, local talent will fill the airport with holiday cheer. Historically, these performers are located in the gate area. However, with renovation going on at Gates 3 and 4, the performers will be in the baggage claim area.

This year’s performers include John Hobbs, Fred Williams, Adam Thompson Harris, Matthew Dahlheimer, Bill Karp and Josephine Johnson.

Santa will also make an appearance on Dec. 20, 21 and 22 in the main foyer of the terminal building from 9-11 a.m.

For the holiday season, the airport will again conduct its third annual sweepstakes to win two free round-trip tickets on American Airlines from Augusta to Washington, D.C.

Registrants will need to apply online, and the winner will be randomly selected on Dec. 21. They’ll have until June 2024 to use the tickets. For details on the sweepstakes visit www.FlyAGS.com.

“We hope the entertainment and amenities help add holiday cheer to travelers passing through AGS,” said Herbert L. Judon Jr., the airport’s executive director.

