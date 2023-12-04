Empty the Stocking Christmas Fund CSRA provides kids with gifts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Empty Stocking Fund CSRA is helping to provide kids and parents with gifts this Christmas.

Parents can apply at the empty stocking fund for gifts that they feel like their child will want.

A 35 dollar donation covers one child.

The managing partner of the Empty Stocking Fund spoke about why it matters to be able to provide this to parents.

Brittany Burnett, United Way, managing partner, Empty Stocking Fund, says, “Everyone is feeling the crunch in their wallets at the grocery store, the gas pump, or anywhere else we’re all feeling it in different ways. And for many hard working families in our community there is no extra, there is no margin and there is no room for holiday gifts for their kids.”

People can go to Empty Stocking Fund CSRA all year to donate.

Burnett estimates they will help 1,300 kids and can help even more based on donations. Christmas donations needing to be in by tomorrow or Wednesday this week.

