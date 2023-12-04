Election officials working to clean up Georgia voter rolls

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says he’s working to ensure voter rolls reflect the correct addresses of those on the list.

He said county election offices will mail 127,904 notices to Georgia voters who have filed a National Change of Address form with the U.S. Postal Service indicating they have likely moved from one address within their county to another.

Voters will be automatically updated to their new address within the county, and they don’t need to respond to the notice.

“Getting rid of bad and inaccurate voter data from the voter rolls helps prevent fraud, making it easier for county officials to do their jobs, and strengthens confidence in Georgia’s election results,” said Raffensperger, the state’s top voting official. “We are proud that we’ve continued to strengthen our list maintenance process and reaffirm our commitment to accurate voter lists.”

This year, an additional 688,394 pieces of mail have been sent to voters as part of list maintenance procedures, he said. That includes 185,208 notices mailed in September reflecting 100,685 voters who filed Out-of-State National Change of Address forms and 84,523 Out-of-County National Change of Address forms.

The 688,394 pieces of mail also include 82,077 notices sent to voters who may have moved out of state and 37,285 postcards sent to voters who possibly moved within the state.

