Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Turning cold for the week ahead.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will pass through the Augusta area Sunday afternoon bringing an end to rain chances and eventually cooler weather for the upcoming workweek. A second, stronger but dry, cold front will pass through Tuesday delivering a shot of winter air to the CSRA for the middle of the week.

Monday will be a windy and only slightly cooler day with highs near 70s. Winds will be from the west at 12 to 17 mph with 20 to 25 mph gusts.

A second cold front passes through Tuesday delivering a shot of cold air for Tuesday through Friday. Expect highs to be in the middle to upper 50s Tuesday through Thursday with morning lows in the 30s Tuesday through Friday and possibly even upper 20s Thursday morning.

Dry weather and a slight warming trend can be expected to start the weekend next Saturday with a chance of showers returning on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birds
Ga. bird group changes name amid controversy over Audubon
South Carolina State University
1 person injured in shooting at South Carolina State University
One person is dead after an apartment complex in Washington County went up in flames.
Fire kills 1 at Washington County apartment building
Crime scene tape
14 arrested in probe of shootings, other crimes in Jefferson County
(Thermostat file)
How to apply for help paying your heating bill in Georgia

Latest News

Yardwork Forecast
Early Fog, Warm and Breezy This Afternoon
Sunny Work Week 12/3
CSRA
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton
Showers possible Sunday, chilly weather for the week ahead
12/03/2023 Sunday AM Weather Forecast