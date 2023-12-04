Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Seasonal and nice Tuesday. Gusty Wednesday behind dry front passing through the region.
By Riley Hale
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunny skies makes a return to the CSRA to start off the work week. A dry cold front will pass through Tuesday delivering a shot of winter air to the CSRA for the middle of the week.

Mostly clear this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be chilly overnight and drop to the upper 30s and low 40s by early Tuesday.

A dry cold front passes through Tuesday delivering a shot of cold air for Wednesday and Thursday. Tuesday will be a nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs seasonal in the low to mid-60s. Winds will be steady out of the west between 8-12 mph.

Gusty winds expected Wednesday behind the front. Winds will be sustained out of the northwest between 12-18 mph and gusts over 20 mph will be possible during the day. Skies will be sunny and highs chilly in the upper 50s.

Down below freezing early Thursday with sunrise temperatures near 30. Sunny skies stick around Thursday with highs remaining in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Staying dry Friday with seasonal temperatures and a few more clouds rolling into the region. A shower or two is possible this weekend, but don’t cancel anything yet!

Dry front passing through the region will keep winds elevated the next few days.
Dry front passing through the region will keep winds elevated the next few days.(WRDW)

