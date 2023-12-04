Submit Photos/Videos
Columbia County program introduces kids to nature

Lil Waders meets Thursdays at 11 a.m. at Reed Creek Park, 3820 Park Lane in Martinez. The program is meant for children ages 2-4, but it will expand to ages 2-5 next year.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Will Volk
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Reed Creek Park Programs Coordinator Kathryn Degelman loves working with the toddler age group.

“When I first came to Reed Creek, I was a little scared because when it comes to toddlers they can be kind of hard to work with sometimes, but I have found that I just really love getting down to their level,” she said.

MORE | Ga. bird group changes name amid controversy over Audubon

Degelman became the park’s program coordinator earlier this year. Since then, she’s created a new program for toddlers called Lil Waders.

“The classes and activities are designed for little ones with little ones in mind, so they’re pretty laid back, pretty open format where we let them explore at the level they’re comfortable,” she said.

LEARN MORE:

  • Lil Waders meets Thursdays at 11 a.m. at Reed Creek Park, 3820 Park Lane in Martinez. The program is meant for children ages 2-4, but it will expand to ages 2-5 next year. This month’s theme is bird feeders. You can sign up here.

We tagged along for a leaf-themed activity. The toddlers searched the park for the best leaves they could find.

Then they made some art using their leaves.

“This is when they’re creating their idea of the world. This is when they’re forming the most important connections they can through discovery. They’re little sponges, and they’re so willing and ready to play,” Degelman said.

She says it’s all about showing kids how to love nature.

“You don’t grow up to be someone who loves nature if you don’t get the chance to play in it,” she said.

MORE | Answering the call to help Children’s Hospital

