Children’s Place receives donation for playground in Aiken

Kisner Foundation donation to Children's Place Playground
Kisner Foundation donation to Children’s Place Playground(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A $500,000 check was donated to the Children’s Place Organization in Aiken on Monday.

The donation from the Kisner Foundation will help build a playground for kids to play on right in front of the building.

The executive director at Children’s Place, Peggy Ford, explains what this means for the children and the organization.

“It means something so spectacular for kids and even our families too. To be able to have a playground that is both safe and fun. So, we’re excited,” said Ford.

The playground will have a mini golf course. Ford says the playground will be ready for the kids to play on by March 2024.

