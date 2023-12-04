Central EMS to give 6-month update at next commission meeting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Weeks after we uncovered complaints detailed in emails between Augusta’s fire department and Central EMS , the ambulance service is now responding with its own report card.

Central EMS started out in Richmond County as a last minute midnight call to start service.

In a failed Gold Cross deal, commissioners wanted at least eight ambulances.

Flash forward to today, Central EMS has a permanent headquarters on Wrightsboro Road.

With the more than $2 million subsidy, Central’s report says they have at least 21 ambulances and more vehicles at the ready.

“As it goes up, you get a little rattled. At the same time, they’re bringing good service to the city of Augusta, Georgia,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

Williams called for a six-month check-in at Tuesday’s Commission, but says its not related to any complaints.

“I’m not receiving calls about people who have been waiting on an ambulance for two hours, who died waiting on an ambulance, or ambulances sitting at the hospital, we’re not getting those stories anymore,” said Williams.

Despite the positivity, our previous reporting shows multiple internal investigations inside Central EMS, slow service with high call volumes, and some issues with tracking response times due to May’s cyber attack.

“Some of that is going to happen, hopefully, we’ll get a handle on the situation and that well be able to tell what’s happening when it comes to response times,” said Williams.

On Tuesday, there will be a presentation to Augusta commissioners about how Central EMS is doing. It’s a progress report for them.

We reached out to Central EMS who deferred any comments on their progress to Augusta fire. Augusta Fire told us to watch tomorrow’s presentation for any information.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.