Augusta’s new Olive Garden opens doors to hungry diners

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The day many have awaited is now here: Augusta’s new Olive Garden is now open.

Service started at 11 a.m. at the new location on Cabela Drive at Riverwatch Parkway, and people were lined up and waiting.

General Manager Rachel Babcock was there to open the door for the hungry lunchtime crowd.

“We are so excited,” she said. “We’ve been a staple in the community for a very long time, and it’s nice to get a beautiful brand-new building, and we are just so excited for the community to come out and visit us.”

She said the crew is “definitely ready” for the customers.

As far as what she’d recommend: “My favorite is the chicken and shrimp carbonara.”

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The business district is bustling these days with additions in recent years , including News 12.

City leaders have discussed making some traffic changes to accommodate the added traffic, but that work hasn’t begun yet.

Olive Garden fun facts

In celebration of the opening, here’s some Olive Garden trivia:

The chain’s first restaurant opened in 1982 in Orlando as a unit of General Mills, like its then-sister chain Red Lobster.

It used to be called “The Olive Garden,” but the company dropped “The” in 1989 as part of a rebranding effort.

In 2011, the company tried opening a handful of locations (including in Brunswick, Ga., and Beaufort, S.C.) that housed an Olive Garden and a Red Lobster in the same building with a shared kitchen. It didn’t work, and the plan was killed after three years.

New locations, like the one opening next week in Augusta, are modeled after a real farmhouse in Italy that now hosts the Riserva di Fizzano restaurant, which adjoins the Culinary Institute of Tuscany.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.