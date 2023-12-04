Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta gas prices climb, now that Ga. fuel tax has resumed

A Georgia House subcommittee voted unanimously Wednesday on a motion to extend the gas tax suspension, but it still needs to be voted on by the legislature.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve had to fill up your gas tank, you’ve probably noticed that gas prices are trending upward once again in Georgia.

A lot of that is because of the return of Georgia’s gasoline tax of 31.2 cents a gallon. The tax had been suspended for several months, but the suspension expired late last week.

Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.08 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, up from $2.79 a week ago.

MORE | Kemp wants to push up ‘largest income tax cut in state history’

In Augusta, the average price Monday is $2.95 per gallon, up from $2.72 a week ago.

Across the Savannah River in Aiken and Edgefield counties, gas is averaging $2.88 per gallon.

Georgia drivers are still getting a big break compared to national prices, which are averaging $3.24 a gallon.

MORE | How to apply for help paying your heating bill in Georgia

The most expensive Georgia metro markets – are Atlanta ($3.12), Brunswick ($3.04), and Rome ($3.02).

The least expensive Georgia metro markets – are Albany ($2.94), Warner Robins ($2.93), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.91).

There’s still a chance Georgia’s gas tax could be suspended again. It would take approval from state lawmakers, who are in a special session right now.

A subcommittee in the General Assembly on Wednesday unanimously approved a motion to extend the tax suspension again through January.

But the motion still needs to be voted on by the state House and Senate.

