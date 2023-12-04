Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken’s 53rd annual Christmas Craft Show displays local business owners

By Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Aiken Parks and Recreation hosted the 53rd Christmas Craft Show showcasing local vendors and small business owners over the weekend.

Christmas crafts and non-seasonal items were on display from local vendors and small business owners.

One small business at the Odell Weeks activities center spoke about why the show is important for building up their publicity

Jason Priester, husband of the owner Weco Soap Co., said, “Oh absolutely its great its a little bit of both we’ve been very busy throughout the event but also because we’re a small business and in limited stores its a great way to advertise.”

Priester thanked everyone at the activity center saying they were great, supplying them with the resources to display their store

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina State University
1 person injured in shooting at South Carolina State University
Birds
Ga. bird group changes name amid controversy over Audubon
One person is dead after an apartment complex in Washington County went up in flames.
Fire kills 1 at Washington County apartment building
(Thermostat file)
How to apply for help paying your heating bill in Georgia
Crime scene tape
14 arrested in probe of shootings, other crimes in Jefferson County

Latest News

The sign out front says "now open" at Augusta's new Olive Garden.
Augusta’s new Olive Garden opens today
James Brown Arena toy giveaway registration begins
James Brown Arena toy giveaway returns, registration begins
Johnathan Coppinger
20-year-old arrested in attempted murder case in Aiken
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Dec. 4
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Dec. 4