Aiken’s 53rd annual Christmas Craft Show displays local business owners

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Aiken Parks and Recreation hosted the 53rd Christmas Craft Show showcasing local vendors and small business owners over the weekend.

Christmas crafts and non-seasonal items were on display from local vendors and small business owners.

One small business at the Odell Weeks activities center spoke about why the show is important for building up their publicity

Jason Priester, husband of the owner Weco Soap Co., said, “Oh absolutely its great its a little bit of both we’ve been very busy throughout the event but also because we’re a small business and in limited stores its a great way to advertise.”

Priester thanked everyone at the activity center saying they were great, supplying them with the resources to display their store

