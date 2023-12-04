Aiken County Emergency Services to deploy new CPR device

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Emergency Services will be the first EMS agency in the United States to deploy a new automated CPR device, according to officials.

Aiken County Emergency Services says ZOLL’s AutoPulse NXT will allow them to deliver the best care possible for citizens.

“This new device provides customized mechanical chest compressions for patients experiencing cardiac arrest while accommodating a wider range of patients compared to our current mechanical CPR device,” the department said in a news release.

According to Aiken County Emergency Services, the design also makes it easier to move patients during resuscitation efforts.

Officials say the device will also improve real-time CPR feedback.

Aiken County Emergency Services will begin training during the week of Dec. 4.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.