$50K Powerball ticket sold in North Augusta

(Live 5/File)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Check your tickets if you played Powerball in North Augusta.

With no winner in Saturday’s drawing, Monday’s prize is an estimated $412 million, according to officials.

Someone at the Moksha LLC at 628 East Buena Vista Avenue won $50,000.

The winning ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number in Saturday’s drawing.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. 

For more information, visit sceducationlottery.com.

