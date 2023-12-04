Submit Photos/Videos
5 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Washington state

Five members of a family were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Washington...
Five members of a family were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Washington state, according to authorities.(Source: Gray News)
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:23 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Five members of a family were found dead Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Washington state, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the Orchards neighborhood of Vancouver on a welfare check request at about 1 p.m. A person had reported receiving a text message from one of the family members that said they had “harmed others” at the house, according to deputies.

When deputies arrived, they tried to contact the people inside the house but did not get a response. Because of the report of possible harm to others and a possible firearm in the house, deputies requested backup from a tactical team, according to KPTV.

Using a flying drone, deputies determined several people looked like they were dead inside. At that point, tactical teams and emergency medics entered the house and found five people dead from gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the deaths appeared to be murder-suicide with a firearm, with the suspect dead along with four of their family members.

While the investigation is ongoing, deputies said they do not believe there is any danger to the community.

