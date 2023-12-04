2nd suspect arrested after Walmart shooting in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second suspect has been arrested after a man was shot in the shoulder at the Whiskey Road Walmart in Aiken, according to officials.

Jakeem Avonta Gregory, 21, of Williston, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, armed robbery, discharging a firearm into vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office inmate bookings.

Gregory was booked into the detention center on Sunday.

Last week, investigators identified and obtained arrest warrants for Brandon Perry Buckmon, 22, of Barnwell, in connection to this shooting.

Buckmon was arrested on Nov. 29 in Williston, S.C., on unrelated charges and is booked in the Orangeburg County Detention Center, the department says.

Officials say Buckmon will be transported to Aiken and charged upon his release.

According to the arrest warrants, Buckmon committed the offenses of discharging into a vehicle, armed robbery, possession of a handgun during a violent crime, unlawful carry of a handgun, and assault and battery high and aggravated.

The warrant states that the victim was shot in the shoulder after refusing to give up money.

Witnesses told deputies the suspects shot into a vehicle around 4:30 p.m., and the victim’s vehicle fled. The victim showed up later at Aiken Regional Medical Center with a wound that wasn’t life-threatening.

Some Aiken mothers are concerned about safety after the shooting in the middle of the afternoon.

People say their sense of security is slowly drifting away with every shooting.

Laura Kanagy said the Walmart on Whiskey Road is the store she went to for everything growing up.

“That was the Walmart. We got prescriptions there, picked up dinner, and went shopping. Everything came from that Walmart,” said Kanagy.

The shooting came days after another shooting in Aiken that claimed the life of a driver at Park Avenue at Fairfield Street. It was one of a string of shootings that claimed three lives across the CSRA over the Thanksgiving holiday period.

“Almost everybody in Aiken has to go to Walmart, but you have to fear for your life now just to buy your milk,” said Kanagy.

There have been two shootings within six months.

One inside the store seriously injured 13-year-old Ashton Rickard in June , an outpouring of support from the community . A suspect was quickly arrested .

“We shouldn’t have to be scared just to provide for our family,” Kanagy said.

Walmart did release a statement: “While we don’t publicly discuss security measures we take in our stores or parking lots ... the safety of our associates and customers is our top priority.”

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or submit an anonymous online tip at https://www.cityofaikensc.gov/offices/public-safety/crime-tip/

A cell phone was dropped by one of the suspects and taken into evidence, according to the police report.

Deputies searched the scene and did not find the suspects.

Security footage shows three suspects standing at the back of the store talking 10 minutes before the shooting, the report states.

Two of the suspects were wearing black plants, black hoodies, and white sneakers. Officials say they had long black dreads and around 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall.

The third suspect was wearing black pants, white shoes and a multi-colored hoodie. He is described as being between 5 feet 8 inches tall and 5 feet 11 inches tall.

After a few minutes of talking, they left through the front of the store, the report states.

Officials say the suspect wearing the bright hoodie walked to a Kia. He could be seen talking to someone at the driver’s door before there was “what appeared to be a struggle at the driver’s door,” the report states.

The other two suspects then ran to the back of the Kia, officials say.

One of the suspects in a black hoodie raised a pistol and moved toward the passenger side, where it looked like he fired one shot, the report said.

The suspect at the driver’s door backed away and fired toward the driver, according to the report.

Officials say the suspects then walked toward a silver Ford Fusion. One of the suspects in a black hoodie ran back toward the victim’s vehicle, picked something off the ground, and then returned to the Ford.

The two wearing black hoodies got into the Ford Fusion and turned south on Whiskey Road. The third suspect fled on foot toward Burger King.

No shell casings were found on the scene.

Officers located the Kia parked on Coralberry Park with a bullet hole through the back driver-side window, the report states.

The shooting remains under investigation and more arrests are expected. The Aiken Department of Public Safety was assisted with this investigation by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the Williston Police Department, and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

