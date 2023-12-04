20-year-old arrested in attempted murder case in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 20-year-old has been arrested in connection to an attempted murder case in Aiken, according to jail records.

According to records, Johnathan Coppinger, 20, was arrested on Friday for an incident that happened on Nov. 19.

Coppinger has been charged with four counts of attempted murder and 1 count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

We have requested more information on the incident.

