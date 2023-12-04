2-vehicle accident causes injuries on I-20 in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two-vehicle accident on I-20 caused injuries early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Columbia County dispatch confirms the accident was at I-20 Exit 190 in Grovetown.

Officials report injuries but the severity and how many people got hurt are unknown at this time.

Deputies got the call at 6:10 a.m. and were still on the scene as of 6:36 a.m.

No lanes are closed but use caution in the area until the scene is clear.

