2-vehicle accident causes injuries on I-20 in Grovetown

Columbia County deputies respond to an accident
Columbia County deputies respond to an accident(Arizona's Family)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:50 AM EST
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two-vehicle accident on I-20 caused injuries early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Columbia County dispatch confirms the accident was at I-20 Exit 190 in Grovetown.

Officials report injuries but the severity and how many people got hurt are unknown at this time.

Deputies got the call at 6:10 a.m. and were still on the scene as of 6:36 a.m.

No lanes are closed but use caution in the area until the scene is clear.

