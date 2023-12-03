Playoff Committee decides Dawgs fate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Dawgs put their future in the College Football Playoff’s hands after losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship 27-24.

After the game, Head Coach Kirby Smart made one last case for Georgia heading into selection Sunday, “Bill Hancock said, ‘It’s not the most deserving. He said simply, it’s the best four teams.’ So you’re gonna tell me somebody sitting in that committee room and doesn’t think that Georgia team was not one of the best four teams. I don’t know if they’re in the right profession. Because it’s a really good football team. It’s a really talented football team. It’s really balanced football team.”

Michigan (13-0) moved into the top spot after Saturday’s SEC upset, undefeated Washington sits just behind them in the 2 spot.

That left FSU, Alabama, Texas and Georgia waiting.

Texas came in at number 3. Then they unveiled number 6. The graphic popped up with the branded G we know so well. The last time Georgia did not make the playoffs was during the 2020-2021 season.

Alabama rounded out the final four.

