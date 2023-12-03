Submit Photos/Videos
One dead after apartment complex in Washington County goes up in flames

Washington County fire crews investigating deadly apartment complex fire
Washington County fire crews investigating deadly apartment complex fire(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Ashley Campbell
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after an apartment complex in Washington County went up in flames.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, fire crews and deputies were called to the complex on Middle Hill Road, Sunday, just before 5 a.m.

When they arrived, the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

The sheriff’s office says crews battled flames for more than two hours and three apartments were destroyed.

Washington County’s deputy coroner says 42-year-old Temorie Renae Hill of Sparta died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office.

