Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Fiery crash on New Hampshire interstate sets off ammunition

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOW, N.H. (AP) — A fiery crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire set off hundreds of rounds of ammunition before firefighters were able to douse the blaze, state police said.

State Police received a report of a vehicle being driven erratically Saturday afternoon before hitting a concrete barrier, bouncing across all lanes of traffic and colliding with another vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop in woods near the highway, where a fire erupted, troopers said.

All three occupants escaped the vehicle. Troopers said one was taken to a hospital with significant injuries; one occupant was arrested on several warrants.

There were no injuries to the occupant of the other vehicle, troopers said.

As the vehicle burned, several hundred rounds of ammunition began detonating before firefighters arrived to contain the blaze, which shut down several lanes of travel, troopers said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
14 arrested in probe of shootings, other crimes in Jefferson County
Barnwell Sheriff's Office searching for missing New Yorker
Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing New Yorker
South Carolina State University
1 person injured in shooting at South Carolina State University
Daniel Wilder
Richmond County man found after being missing for nearly 20 days
Edmund Burke Academy football
Edmund Burke Academy wins its first state football title

Latest News

FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
Pentagon says a US warship, commercial ships attacked in Red Sea. Houthis claim attacking 2 ships
One person is dead after an apartment complex in Washington County went up in flames.
Washington County apartment fire kills 1
Searchers are trying to find a kangaroo that escaped from a zoo in Canada. (CTV NEWS, LESLEY...
Kangaroo loose in Canadian town after escaping zoo
One person is dead after an apartment complex in Washington County went up in flames.
Fire kills 1 at Washington County apartment building