Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will pass through the Augusta area Sunday afternoon bringing an end to rain chances and eventually cooler weather for the upcoming workweek. A second, stronger but dry, cold front will pass through Tuesday delivering a shot of winter air to the CSRA for the middle of the week.

Monday will be a windy and only slightly cooler day with highs near 70s. Winds will be from the west at 12 to 17 mph with 20 to 25 mph gusts.

A second cold front passes through Tuesday delivering a shot of cold air for Tuesday through Friday. Expect highs to be in the middle to upper 50s Tuesday through Thursday with morning lows in the 30s Tuesday through Friday and possibly even upper 20s Thursday morning.

Dry weather and a slight warming trend can be expected to start the weekend next Saturday with a chance of showers returning on Sunday.

