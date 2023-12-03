CSRA Georgia and Alabama fans react to SEC Championship game

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fans gathered to watch the Georgia Bulldogs take on Alabama in the 2023 SEC Championship.

Top Dawg Tavern was full of bulldawg fans and a few Alabama fans.

Throughout the game people were cheering, screaming and nervously on the edge of their seats.

“I really hope they’re gonna win so that they can make it to the other championship game. And that they don’t have to stop playing until next year again,” said Hannah McGee, a Bulldawgs fan.

The Georgia Alumni Association of Augusta has met up for every game this season.

“We got so many people today, we’re like taking over half the restaurant,” said Nick Momzilovic, a Bulldogs fan.

And one Georgia fan had his own version of good luck.

“I’ve been wearing the same outfit all year,” said William Mcnair.

Audrey: “What’s the reason?”

William: “They didn’t lose.”

Despite Georgia fans taking over almost the entire place, Alabama fans made sure to stick out.

“Although my family and my friends are all Georgia fans, I was actually born here in Georgia moved around a lot, I’ve been a Bama fan for a very long time,” said Jennifer Ousley, Alabama fan.

Throughout the whole game people were cheering.

But there can only be one winner.

“I was almost ready to buy next years t-shirt,” Rod Momzilovic.

Even though Alabama won both sides are ready for another match up next season.

“I might have lost my voice, like it has been amazing. It has been an amazing game. I mean to watch them again SEC championships ready to go to the championship and you know I’m looking forward to next year September 28, 2024. We’re gonna play Georgia again for the season opener and I’m gonna be in Tuscaloosa I promise you,” said Ousley.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.