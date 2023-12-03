Bama’ breaks UGA winning streak; Crimson Tide wins SEC Championship
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Crimson Tide has broken UGA’s 29-game winning streak with a close win in the 2023 SEC Championship game.
A close game through each quarter, fans remained on the edge of their seats for the majority of the game, even going into the half with Alabama holding a 17 - 7 lead over the University of Georgia.
In the end, Alabama clinched the game with possession of the ball in the 4th quarter’s final minutes and won out at 27 - 24.
