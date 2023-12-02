U.S. ag secretary visits Orangeburg, hosts panel with farmers

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Farmers and ranchers from across the state gathered at South Carolina State University for an opportunity to talk on a panel with the U.S. secretary of agriculture.

Secretary Tom Vilsack spoke to the crowd of current and future agricultural workers and hosted a panel of those workers.

He talked about how South Carolina is home to nearly 25,000 farms and the programs the government is offering to small farms especially to keep them open.

Vilsack talked about loan payoffs through the Inflation Reduction Act, early education investment programs through SC State, and incentives for small farms to invest in renewable energy where the owners will get higher profits come the end of the season.

The Secretary also used today’s event to announce another $208 million the department will use to help 1,300 farmers pay off their debts to the department. He says the event is a way to connect with the hard workers across the state.

“Well, it reinforces our efforts to create opportunities for small and mid-size producers and I think it puts the onus on us and South Carolina State University to continue to find ways to be supportive of these small and mid-sized operations. This is a university that has embraced climate smart opportunities, it has embraced sustainable aviation fuel research, it understands the future. So, it reinforces that and I think it allows us to go back and talk to our friends in Congress about the importance of getting a farm bill done,” Vilsack says.

The event featured a panel of farmers and ranchers from South Carolina who talked about their use of certain federal programs and also asked the commissioner about some specific things they want to see next.

Jody Glass is a fourth-generation Rancher and Livestock Handler at JJ Livestock.

“I was able to purchase my grandmother’s farm that connects to my parent’s farm and keep it in the family. Here recently, this year, we found out my husband broke his femur loading cattle and we found out he had cancer. So Kelly at the Spartanburg office had told me about the cash assistance, so y’all really helped me when it was really uncertain at the beginning of this year,” Glass says.

Vilsack talked in detail about programs to pay back loans certain small farms had previously taken out to keep their business afloat, the cash program and the efforts to remedy past discrimination by the department with a specific program and pool of funding.

He highlighted the focus on the future of agriculture. Vilsack says that includes investing in young minds at programs as early as primary school and up through places like SC State. Vilsack leaned into the technological future of farming and the programs that allow small farms to install energy-conscious equipment.

John A. Frazier of Barefoot Farms says he has participated in some of those programs.

“We are putting in 300 KW solar panels that will offset our entire energy consumption for the facility. We are designing a geothermal heating cooling system that will eliminate need for all fossil fuel uses for heating and cooling throughout the facility,” Frazier says

Vilsack ended the day by talking with many of the farmers and ranchers after the event and the president of SC State about their future programs.

